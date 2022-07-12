Scottish Fire and Rescue Service issues wildfire warning for Falkirk area

Falkirk residents are being urged to take extra care in the countryside this week as the risk rating for wildfires in the eastern areas of Scotland rises to “very high”.

By James Trimble
Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:20 pm
Updated Tuesday, 12th July 2022, 4:20 pm

The widlfire warning, put in place by the Scottish Fire and Rescue Service (SFRS), will remain in place until Thursday, July 14.

Some eastern areas of the country are expected to reach temperatures of 24°C and people who live, work or are visiting rural areas, in particular, are being urged to exercise the utmost caution to avoid fires breaking out.

SFRS group commander Lynne Gow said: "Spring is the peak time for wildfires in Scotland when accumulated dead grass, leaves, twigs and heather acts as fuel which

The Scottish Fire and Rescue Service has issued a wildfire warning

can spread fires quickly over a wide area.

"However, temperatures are rising and, although cooler than elsewhere in the UK, the dry, warm weather is expected to continue throughout the week. With a westerly wind, humidity will be higher in the west but the summer drying conditions and rising temperatures mean that eastern areas of Scotland are rated as ‘very high’ risk over the next few days.

“Wildfire can destroy wide areas of landscape and wildlife but human behaviour can dramatically reduce the risk of wildfire. We need people to be aware of how quickly things can get out of hand - the smallest outdoor ignition can spread rapidly and burn for days.

"Therefore, we are asking people to act responsibly when enjoying the outdoors and please think twice before using anything involving a naked flame.”

