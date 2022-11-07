Scottish film star steams into Bo'ness to launch VisitScotland's new movie location guide

A star of big screen classics, including Highlander, Braveheart and Trainspotting, the veteran actor himself visited Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway – which was used as a location in the 2013 Collin Firth film The Railway Man – film spoke of the “magical quality” of films shot in Scotland as he added his some celluloid cred to the launch of the guide book, entitled Set in Scotland.

The 52-page book, which James wrote the foreword for, features more than 150 films which have been shot entirely or partially in Scotland – 46 more than the previous version first published in 2015 – and details more than 100 film locations.

James said: “Throughout my career I have been privileged enough to be involved in many [films] that have made a real connection with audiences worldwide. People still come up to me while in Scotland and tell me they are here because they watched Scottish films such as Braveheart or Highlander.

James Cosmo visited Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway to launch VisitScotland's new Set in Scotland guidebook

"And what is wonderful, is that the films are only the starting point. They then form a strong connection with the real country – it may be because of their ancestors or the feeling they get while they’re here.

"That stays with them.”

Screen tourism, or set-jetting as it is known, is a global trend in which film or TV fans are inspired to visit a location after seeing it on screen. It comes in the form of

visiting the exact filming location or providing the general motivation to book a holiday to the destination.

The trend is long-term, with many visitors citing film titles released long before their trip as motivation, and so can provide ongoing financial support to the

regions and businesses linked to popular locations.

VisitScotland hopes the new-look guide will offer further inspiration for visitors to explore across the regions, while providing a resource for the industry to create new experiences as part of Scotland's national strategy to rebuild the visitor economy and ensure sustainable tourism thrives.