Scottish culture minister hears how Falkirk area libraries help tackle poverty

Culture minister Angus Robertson was invited to Denny Library this week to see first hand how libraries help tackle poverty and inequality in Scottish communities.

Nearly two thirds of Falkirk Council library users fall into the most deprived fifth of Scotland’s population.

Helping to bridge the digital divide and improve attainment, last year, the service received a Scottish Government-backed funding injection of over £10,000 through the Public Library Improvement Fund (PLIF) for its "Return Journeys”’ project.

The PLIF grant, administered by the Scottish Library and Information Council (SLIC), has helped Falkirk Council libraries engage hard-to-reach groups, including asylum seekers, care-experienced young adults and those in the travelling community, and forge strategic partnerships with the local organisations representing these groups to understand and address both real and perceived barriers to access.

Scottish culture minister Angus Robertson visited Denny Library to see first hand how Falkirk area libraries help to tackle poverty in the community (Picture: Submitted)

Almost a year on, SLIC and Falkirk Council Libraries – as part of Challenge Poverty Week – had the opportunity to present the positive impact of their forward-thinking, inclusive community wellbeing initiative to Mr Robertson, highlighting how sustained funding is allowing them to combat cost-of-living challenges and improve social cohesion.

The Scottish cabinet secretary for the constitution, external affairs and culture said: “Libraries are at the heart of Scotland’s communities and they are valuable spaces where people can access the resources they need.

“It is so important to shine the spotlight on the outstanding work being carried out by Denny Library and the wider Falkirk Council Libraries. “The ‘Return Journeys’ initiative is a perfect example of how libraries can achieve impactful work in the communities they serve.

“By supporting projects like these, we are addressing the challenge of poverty and putting down solid foundations for people’s long-term wellbeing across Scotland.”

Falkirk Council libraries were also awarded a grant from the European Cultural Foundation Library Challenge programme for their project ‘Libraries Growing for Recovery’ – a collaboration between Falkirk Council Libraries and Falkirk’s Mental Health Association to transform a disused plot of land into a vibrant learning garden promoting community wellbeing and belonging.

Alison Nolan, chief executive of SLIC, said: “The community-first approach of Falkirk Council libraries perfectly demonstrates the positive potential of libraries to affect outcomes, and as places for learning and connection.”