Scottish cheese firm rolls out new project to help tackle food poverty and loneliness in Falkirk

Scottish cheddar giant Galloway is taking part in an initiative to help support charities and organisations tackling food poverty and social isolation.

By James Trimble
Published 25th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST- 2 min read
Updated 25th Apr 2023, 15:15 BST

Following the successful pilot last November, the Scottish cheddar brand has partnered with food distribution charity, FareShare Scotland, part of FareShare, the

largest charity in the UK fighting hunger and food waste.

Working with FareShare’s network of community kitchens and cafes in central, south east, Glasgow and west of Scotland, Galloway Cheddar will provide the equivalent

Galloway Cheddar is donating cheese and cash to the causeGalloway Cheddar is donating cheese and cash to the cause
Galloway Cheddar is donating cheese and cash to the cause
of 10,000 meals throughout the month of May to residents at community gatherings across Scotland – something that has never been done on this scale before.

In the midst of the cost-of-living crisis, Galloway states it is wants to help Scottish communities who need it most by inviting them to gatherings where they can be

assured of support, friendship and a hot meal.

As well supplying 1.2 tonnes of cheddar to make the meals, Galloway Cheddar will also donate an additional £19,500 in support of FareShare’s work across Scotland

through its partners FareShare Central and South East Scotland (Cyrenians) and FareShare Glasgow and the West of Scotland (Move On).

A spokesperson said: “It may seem a simple gesture to provide someone with a hot meal but our pilot last year demonstrated just what an impact these local kitchens

and cafes can make to people’s lives. The food is just the starting point, it is the community support that comes along side this, chatting with a friend, or sharing a

cuppa with that can make the word of difference.

“We are delighted to be partnering with FareShare Scotland to help Scottish families and people who need it most and hope this initiative will help to build stronger

communities.”

Each community kitchen or cafe will also be given packs which, as well as Galloway Cheddar’s red cheddar, include materials to decorate the venues such as posters

and t-shirts to ensure a warm and friendly atmosphere.

Jon Molyneux, from FareShare, said: “We’re incredibly grateful to the support from Galloway Cheddar. Providing food to make meals, as well as a generous donation to cover operational costs, will help us support more people impacted by the cost of living crisis in Scotland.”

