Scottish champions Denny & Dunipace Pipe Band mark 60th year
Denny and Dunipace Pipe Band Association were formed in 1964 and ever since have travelled across the district and the country delighting all who hear them.
Currently playing in Grade 3A, all the band members were delighted their efforts were recognised when they won the Scottish Championships in July at Dumbarton.
This season, the band has won or been placed in the top six in every one of the five major competitions.
Pipe major John Cameron said it was a reflection on everyone’s expectations when they were initially disappointed to be fifth in the World Championships last month.
He said: “But when you stop and think that we were fifth in the world in Grade 3A against bands from all over the world, many that you had never played against before, and it was a great achievement.”
The association has the Grade 3A band and a Grade 4A development band and are always looking for pipers, snare drummers and tenor drummers to join them.
They meet on Monday and Thursday evenings, usually in Denny High School from 7pm-9pm.
Anyone interested can email [email protected].
John, who is in his second spell with the band, said: “Everyone is a really good bunch. I’m always aware that while we want to do well in competitions, it is still a hobby for everyone. We always keep a bit of fun and banter in rehearsals.”
However, the end of the competition year also means the bank is saying farewell to one of its pipers and committee members, Gordon Stafford, who has decided to retire from playing after a piping career spanning 54 years. Everyone involved with the band wishes him well for the future.
