Scottish Canals pledge support for Doddie Aid 2023 with free cuppas at Falkirk Wheel

The waterways body has pledged support for those taking part in the challenge. Whether you are out clocking up the miles by boot, boat or bike, across Scotland’s 137 miles of inland waterways Scottish Canals are offering participants a spot to rest those legs and a free hot drink at either The Falkirk Wheel café or the Caledonian Canal Centre, Fort Augustus.

All you have to do to redeem is show your Doddie Aid snood or verify with the Doddie Aid app during the duration of the event which runs until February 12.

Ross McMillan, head of destinations at Scottish Canals, said: “This is an amazing cause and we are delighted to be able to offer participants a welcome break along the way. The canal network has some fantastic routes whether you are walking, cycling or even rowing and is the ideal place to get those miles in.”

Scottish Canals are supporting Doddie Aid 2023

Doddie Aid is a virtual mass-participation exercise event found by the former Scotland Rugby Captain, Rob Wainwright, that lasts for six weeks from January 1, 2023. It raises money for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation.

Participants are asked to sign up via the Doddie Aid app and any exercise counts, with the winning district being the one with the most miles at the end of the event.

Paul Thompson, director of fundraising at My Name’5 Doddie Foundation said: “What a great way to encourage people to get their miles in for Doddie Aid. Everyone who takes part is a hero and they all more than deserve a cuppa! Huge thanks to Scottish Canals for their support in encouraging people to get active on the network and raise money at the same time.”

The event raises funds for My Name’5 Doddie Foundation which invests in research to find meaningful treatments for Motor Neuron Disease (MND).

You can do any kind of exercise, it all counts, running, walking, cycling, rowing, paddleboarding. Find out more here

The charity event is organised by My Name’5 Doddie Foundation, the charity founded by Scottish rugby legend Doddie Weir, raising funds to help find a cure for MND.

