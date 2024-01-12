There are concerns over oil pollution at The Kelpies after two boats have sunk in the water surrounding the iconic tourist attractions.

Scottish Canals say environment watchdogs at the Scottish Environment Protection Agency (SEPA) have been alerted and they are monitoring the situation.

It is understood that one of the boats sunk several months ago and the other within the last few weeks.

However, people visiting the area have now noticed oil and diesel pollution in the water which is going into the nearby River Carron.

Two sunken boats are in the canal at the Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gillen

Concerned resident George Rigby said: “The latest sunken boat is now leaking oil and diesel into the water. There is a film of diesel and oil on the water now and a very strong smell of diesel.

"This will cause a large environmental issue for the local wild life in the area and the fish in the canal.

"The oil and diesel are now going into the River Carron spreading the environmental damage.

"The Kelpies are a massive tourist attraction in the area and this unsightly scene of two sunken boats, and oil and diesel leaking from them into the canal is not a welcoming site for tourists or locals.”

Oil and diesel have leaked into the water next to the Kelpies. Pic: Michael Gilllen

A spokesperson for Scottish Canals said: “We are aware of two vessels sunken at The Kelpies. SEPA have been notified and we have taken steps to address the environmental risks around this.