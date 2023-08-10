It has also launched a new website.

Signage across the 141-miles of canal network will be condensed and will be updated over a five-year period, with safety signage taking an early priority. It will also be on display at the flagship Falkirk Wheel, the world’s only rotating boat lift, which links the Forth & Clyde and the Union canals within five minutes, and the Kelpies.

Since separating from the rest of the wider network of British Waterways, Scottish Canals decided it need a new look.

Scottish Canals CE0 John Paterson with the new logo. Pic: Scottish Canals

The new brand logo has also been designed in-house to subtly form an `S’ and a ‘C’ with the symbol forming elements of land and water coming together, with a canal flowing through the middle. The five lines situated at the top also represent the family of five canals, Crinan, Caledonian, Forth & Clyde, Union and the Monkland canal.

The new website, which has been user tested, is set to enhance and improve Scottish Canals marketing, sales, customer engagement and operational efficiency.

John Paterson, chief executive at Scottish Canals said: “Since £83.4 million investment in the canal network through Millennium projects, and subsequent separation from the rest of British Waterways network, Scottish Canals has matured and seen great changes over the last two decades, so it was important that the brand reflects on who we are today, how we have grown, diversified and also demonstrates our significant ongoing relevance and high value to society – it looks not only to the invaluable heritage from the past, but importantly, to where we are going.

“This simple one brand approach is honest and transparent and will help us evidence our impact, and to be accountable to our people and the communities we serve.