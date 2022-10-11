On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, Scottish Canals with a bit of help from Creepy Circus Folk will be organising scary boat cruises.

The 60-minute trips will take passengers on a terrifying adventure to find Boohoo the Clown’s Circus where they will meet an array of chilling characters along the way.

As well as the spooktacular boat tour, there will be complimentary access to haunted mini golf, as well as popcorn and a drink on arrival.

The trip is for over 16s only and those aged 16-18 years must be accompanied by an adult.