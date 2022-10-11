News you can trust since 1845
Scottish Canals: Fright night cruises planned for Falkirk Wheel

Dare to be scared by joining the Fright Nights planned at The Falkirk Wheel.

By Jill Buchanan
5 minutes ago - 1 min read

On Friday and Saturday, October 28 and 29, Scottish Canals with a bit of help from Creepy Circus Folk will be organising scary boat cruises.

The 60-minute trips will take passengers on a terrifying adventure to find Boohoo the Clown’s Circus where they will meet an array of chilling characters along the way.

As well as the spooktacular boat tour, there will be complimentary access to haunted mini golf, as well as popcorn and a drink on arrival.

There are several trips each night and you can book your slot here

The trip is for over 16s only and those aged 16-18 years must be accompanied by an adult.

And if that wasn’t enough to look forward to, the popular Santa Boat trips are due to return this year with details due to be announced shortly.

Scottish Canals