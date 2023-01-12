Community groups throughout the Falkirk area are being given the opportunity to collect planters, benches and timber for free. The materials were once part of a temporary art structure which overlooked the Falkirk Wheel.

Positioned alongside the National Cycle Network, it was designed to captivate walkers, wheelers and cyclists travelling along Route 754, created by over 30 Canal College students.

Advertisement Hide Ad

The colourful sculpture, created in collaboration with Innovate Rural, also celebrated The Union Canal’s 200th birthday. The project was funded by Sustrans, with support from Transport Scotland.

The art installation overlooked The Falkirk Wheel and is now being given away to community groups

Now the installation has come to its end the materials, including planters, benches and timber are now being recycled back out into the community.

Sarah Frood from Innovate Rural said: “The timber was originally donated from reclaimed wood from an old pavilion structure, previously installed in Bergen in Germany and then in Edinburgh, which was donated to the project by Scottish Canals.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“The students undertook the mammoth task of developing, designing and making something new from a jigsaw of old parts to celebrate this special anniversary year.

“We were very keen to make sure, that when we were developing the idea, the installation could also be designed to be used again by the community and it would be great if these materials used yet again and distributed throughout the community.”

Advertisement Hide Ad

Hannah Douthwaite-Teasdale, business development manager at Scottish Canals said: “Over the last few months it has been a pleasure to see the installation come to life and bring a creative spark to an area of our site that is so often overlooked.

“Those who have given their time to such a unique task have brought so much positivity to this project. Working tirelessly and with endless enthusiasm to weave together the materials in a way that encourages exploration, contemplation and joy to those who have ventured to see it.

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Now that this project comes to a close, we are delighted to see the materials used go onto a another life within the local community, dispersing planters and benches across Falkirk.”