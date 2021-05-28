Scottish Canals celebrate 20 years of The Falkirk Wheel and the mighty Millennium Link

The Millenium Link allowed the Forth and Clyde Canal to re-open and The Falkirk Wheel – the world’s first rotating boat lift – enabled it to join up once more with the Union Canal.

In the last 20 years the canal has not only welcomed mechanical marvel that is The Falkirk Wheel, it has also seen the construction of the world’s largest pair of equine sculptures, The Kelpies, and welcomed millions of visitors who have enjoyed the canal by boot, boat or bike.

Scottish Canals chief operating officer Richard Millar said: “The work that has gone into the Forth and Clyde Canal over the last 20 years has been incomparable. At the

The official opening of The Falkirk Wheel back in 2002

turn of the century we began works to reconnect the Union and Forth and Clyde canals from sea to sea, with the knowledge these underused and derelict waterways

could be harnessed and turned into something much greater and more meaningful to the communities surrounding them.

"Over the last 20 years we have and directly ensured the investment of £500 million into the canals of Scotland and seen over £1.5 billion of regeneration occur along

the banks, transforming these once abandoned waterways into national assets with a purpose for the 21st century and beyond.”

HM the Queen officially opens The Falkirk Wheel on May 24, 2002

The ongoing Millennium Link Project 20th anniversary celebrations will also see Scottish Canals mark the 200th anniversary of the Union and Caledonian Canals in 2022.