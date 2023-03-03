Scottish Book Trust's Reading is Caring project for people with dementia

The charity runs Reading is Caring, a programme which provides personalised training on creating shared, sensory reading experiences to those caring for someone living with dementia – whether that’s a partner, relative, friend or professional carer.

It is designed to ease daily challenges by creating special moments of connection, sparking positive memories and relieving stress.

A Reading is Caring participant, caring for her mother who lives with dementia, said: "Reading is Caring is fantastic. The stories bring mum into the here and now. She laughs, she’s interested and engaged. I get a glimpse of her personality again, which is lovely for both of us.”

Now in its third year, Reading is Caring has been proven to provide a consistent, connective activity for family, friends, and professional carers to use at every stage of the dementia journey.

People in Edinburgh and the Lothians who support someone living with dementia can attend a two-part workshop series online.

These free workshops provide the knowledge and tools needed to share reading with someone living with dementia. Scottish Book Trust provides personal support throughout and after the training to help tailor the experience to the unique needs of each person, removing barriers to participation.