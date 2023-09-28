Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Brian Flynn of Behind the Wall was named Licensee of the Year at the recent 2023 Scottish Bar and Pub awards, formerly the DRAM Awards.

The popular Melville Street venue was also a finalist in two other categories, Bar of the Year, and Independent Operator.

Brian said he was surprised and delighted at the award, adding: “This is great for our business. But it is very much a team award. My name may be on the trophy but it’s definitely all about the people behind the scenes and those doing the hard graft who also deserve recognition.

Brian Flynn with his Licensee of the Year 2023 at the Scottish Bar and Pub Awards. Pic: Michael Gillen

"It’s maybe my name over the door but one person would never be able to do everything and this award recognises everyone who contributes to our successful business.”

He added that the award was also an accolade for Falkirk with the pub and restaurant a well-known destination in the town.

Brian added: “It’s also good to see a resurgence in tourism in the town and that is great for all businesses, including our own, with more people coming to the area.”

He said the impressive start to the season by Falkirk FC was not just welcome for the club but also businesses and when the team won at home games, people were more inclined to go out afterwards.