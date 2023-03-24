But the recognition came as no surprise to her customers at Luscious Lovelies Cakes in Main Street, Camelon, who have been purchasing her stunning celebration and wedding cakes for the last six years.

Sharon, 40, originally took over the Mathieson’s bakery store in 2014 to run her own shop and small cafe. But over the years the more people asked her to make cakes for special occasions, the more she realised this was something she loved doing.

She decided to concentrate on this side of the business in 2017 launching Luscious Lovelies for celebration cakes, but for the last two years has been doing more and more wedding cakes.

Sharon Allan of Luscious Lovelies Cakes who has been shortlisted for the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards

Sharon said: “I first I was really nervous about doing wedding cakes as it is someone’s big day and you want to ensure everything is right for them. But thankfully, the reaction I’ve had has been great.”

With most brides and grooms no longer choosing traditional fruitcake, Sharon said many are going for “as many flavours as possible”, adding: “Classic vanilla is probably most popular but then there’s raspberry and white chocolate, red velvet, chocolate praline and salted caramel which people love, but there are so many options to choose from.”

She encourages people looking for a cake to get in touch as early as possible, particularly if they want lots of intricate sugar craft.

"I’ll have a consultation with clients and talk about what they want. Most people have an idea or have already seen something on my website. I’ll do a digital sketch and then we take it from there,” she explained.

All the baking is done on the premises and the start of the week sees her busy with preparation for the weekend, however, if someone is having lots of sugar craft flowers then the task of making them from hand can begin weeks in advance. “It takes time but it’s something that I really enjoy doing,” added Sharon. “Although when I go home I can be working until 10pm keeping up with paperwork to ensure that when I’m in the shop then I can concentrate on cakes.”

She began her career as a trainee chef at Airth Castle Hotel when she left school at 17. Two years later she secured a position as a pastry chef at the Balmoral Hotel in Edinburgh – despite being pregnant with her eldest daughter.

"I thought that having a baby wasn’t going to stop me going for a job that I really wanted. It was when I was on maternity leave that I taught myself how to make sugar flowers.”

Now mum to Cerys, 20, Sian, 19 and 11-year-old Ava, Sharon juggles her family and business. “We lived in Carronshore until two years ago when we moved to Alloa but Ava still goes to Carronshore Primary so I drop her at school then come to work.”

Accolades are no stranger to Sharon who most recently took a gold award at ScotHot 2023, Scotland’s premier showcase for food and drink, for her wedding cake and a silver for her sugar sunflowers.

She’s also picked up awards in abundance at competitions around the country, but despite previous success she is delighted for her recent shortlisting.

Entries for the Scottish Baker of the Year Awards are taste tested by 50 industry experts to assess for appearance, the quality of the bake and taste. There were 630 products from 70 bakers this year so to be shortlisted is quite some feat.

She’s also in the running for the customer choice award and you can vote here

Sharon added: “All the awards are lovely but for experts to praise what is inside the cake not just how it looks is really something. I’m really pleased to be shortlisted.”