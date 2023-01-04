News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Scott McLaren: Police trace missing Fife man safe and well

Police searching for a man reported missing in Kirkcaldy on New Year’s Day have traced him safe and well.

By Allan Crow
4 minutes ago - 1 min read

Scott McLaren left his home in the Dollar Crescent area of the town around midday on Sunday, January 1.

Yesterday, police released a CCTV image of him in the Coatbridge area, and said it was believed that he has since travelled north in the direction of Stirling.

Hide Ad

The CCTV image was taken around 9:00am on Tuesday, January 3.

Police released the CCTV image of Scott, from Kirkcaldy, in the Coatbridge, along with a photo of the taxi he has access to.
Most Popular

Scott was believed to have been driving a white Ford Mondeo taxi, registration DA13 CAB, emblazoned with JJ’s taxi in black on the side of vehicle.

This morning they said he had been traced safe and well and thanked all who had shared the appeals for help.