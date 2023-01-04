Scott McLaren left his home in the Dollar Crescent area of the town around midday on Sunday, January 1.

Yesterday, police released a CCTV image of him in the Coatbridge area, and said it was believed that he has since travelled north in the direction of Stirling.

The CCTV image was taken around 9:00am on Tuesday, January 3.

Police released the CCTV image of Scott, from Kirkcaldy, in the Coatbridge, along with a photo of the taxi he has access to.

Scott was believed to have been driving a white Ford Mondeo taxi, registration DA13 CAB, emblazoned with JJ’s taxi in black on the side of vehicle.