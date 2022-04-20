ScotRail's half price seat sale for Falkirk passengers

The offer, which had been due to take place in January but was postponed due to the rise in Omicron cases, is the latest Yours to Use initiative from the train operator to welcome customers back as it looks to recover from the impact of the pandemic.

Customers can book their discounted tickets between May 9 and May 15, with outward travel valid between May 9 and May 31. All return travel must be completed by 30 June 2022.

The 50 per cent off tickets will only be available to purchase online via a dedicated booking link to be published on the ScotRail website and will be available on all off-peak tickets on valid routes. ScotRail’s Kids for a Quid will be able to be used in conjunction with this offer, which means up to four children can travel, for £1 return each, with each adult.

The ScotRail deal will run throughout the month of May

ScotRail stated there are massive savings to be had on train trips across the country, whether customers are looking for a day out or a short break.

Lesley Kane, ScotRail commercial director, said: “The pandemic has fundamentally changed the way people travel, and it is an absolutely priority for ScotRail to do everything we can to attract customers to Scotland’s Railway.