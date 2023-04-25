ScotRail urge Falkirk Bairns fans to plan ahead as they travel to Hampden
Football fans travelling by train to the Scottish Cup semi-finals this weekend have been urged by ScotRail to plan their journeys in advance.
Falkirk take on Inverness Caledonian Thistle at Hampden Park on from 12.15pm on Saturday, April 29 and ScotRail is adding extra seats to as many trains as possible
to help fans travel to the matches.
However, the train operator is advising supporters to leave extra time for travel as trains will be busy.
Queuing systems will be in place at stations before and after the final whistle for both Scottish Cup semi-finals, which include Glasgow Central, Mount Florida, Kings Park, and key stations across the network.
Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “We’re preparing for a big weekend of football and festivals, with fans travelling to Glasgow to cheer on their
team in the Scottish Cup semi-finals, while music lovers will be heading to Pavilion festival in Ayr and Stereofunk in Chatelherault.
“To help the events run smoothly, we’ll be running as many trains as possible over the weekend, however, trains will be much busier than normal, so our advice to customers is to plan ahead.
“I encourage anyone travelling this weekend to allow extra time for travel, and to minimise your need to queue, buy your return tickets in advance on the ScotRail app or website.”
ScotRail will have extra staff on hand at key stations across the network to help customers, who are also reminded that the consumption of alcohol remains prohibited on ScotRail services and in ScotRail stations.