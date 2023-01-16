News you can trust since 1845
ScotRail supports Samaritans' Brew Monday campaign to save lives in Falkirk and beyond

ScotRail is supporting Samaritans Brew Monday campaign which encourages people to get together for a potentially life saving cup of tea and a chat.

By James Trimble
4 minutes ago - 2 min read
Updated 16th Jan 2023, 12:30pm

The charity hopes the campaign will dispel the myth the third Monday in January, sometimes known as “Blue Monday”, is the most difficult day of the year by encouraging friends, family, and work mates to have a chat over a brew.

To support the campaign, ScotRail is encouraging staff to talk to each other. Whether virtually or in person, a little conversation can go a long way in helping those who may be struggling with their mental health.

Around one in four people will experience a mental health problem this year. Attitudes to mental health could change someone’s life.

ScotRail is supporting the Samaritans' Brew Monday campaign
Once someone starts to share how they’re feeling, it’s important to listen. Samaritans offer easy to remember “SHUSH” advice on how to be a good listener.

Show you care – focus on the other person, make eye contact, put away your phone.

Have patience – it may take time and several attempts before a person is ready to open up.

Use open questions – use open questions that need more than a yes/no answer.

Say it back – check you’ve understood, but don’t interrupt or offer a solution.

Have courage – don’t be put off by a negative response and, most importantly, don’t feel you have to fill a silence.

Liz Busby, ScotRail occupational health and wellbeing manager, said: “ScotRail takes suicide prevention very seriously, and Brew Monday provides us with a fantastic opportunity to show support for Samaritans and the great work they do throughout Scotland.

“If we can encourage people to talk about their problems over a cup of tea, and really listen to what is going on in other people’s lives that might be troubling them or getting them down, then we will have made a significant contribution to their lives and to the lives of those around them.

“One small act can make a real difference to someone’s mindset, and it could potentially save a life.”

Visit the Samaritans’ website for more information.

