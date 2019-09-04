ScotRail is ready to get Falkirk sports fans to vital national rugby and football clashes

Transport firm ScotRail has issued advice for sports fans as it prepares to cater for two massive sporting events on Friday night.

The big evening of sport sees Scotland’s international football and rugby teams both take to their respective pitches in the east and west of the country just after 7pm.

Scotland will make their final preparations for the Rugby World Cup in Japan, taking on Georgia at the BT Murrayfield Stadium at 7.30pm.

Meanwhile, the men’s national football team take on Russia at Hampden Park, kicking off at 7.45pm in a crunch match in the 2020 qualifying campaign.

ScotRail is adding extra seats to as many trains as possible to help fans travel to the matches, however, the train operator is advising supporters to leave extra time for travel as trains will be busy.

Queuing systems will be in place at Glasgow Central before the football and at Mount Florida after the final whistle, as well as at Haymarket after the rugby.

ScotRail will have extra staff on hand to assist customers and, as with most major events, alcohol bans will be in place.

ScotRail head of customer operations Phil Campbell said: “It’s the last big weekend of sport for a while, and it’s going to be a busy few days. To help the events run smoothly, we’ll be adding extra seats to as many trains as possible.

“And although we can’t make every train longer, we will use every train we can.”