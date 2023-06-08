ScotRail announces good news for Falkirk train users as RMT members accept pay offer

The deal means that all ScotRail general grades – conductors, ticket examiners and station staff – will see a five per cent pay for rise for 2023/24, with an additional

£750 increase for lowest paid members of staff.

ASLEF – the train drivers’ union – is currently conducting a referendum of its members on a similar pay offer.

ScotRail believes "certainty" has returned to Scotland's railways after RMT members accepted their pay deal

Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “The acceptance of the deal is fantastic news for our staff and our customers, delivering some certainty on

Scotland’s Railway for the weeks and months ahead.

“We are grateful to our trade union colleagues for their constructive approach to negotiations, which resulted in a strong offer. This delivers a well-earned pay increase,