ScotRail announces good news for Falkirk train users as RMT members accept pay offer

ScotRail believes “certainty” has returned to Scotland’s railways after the RMT trade union announced its general grades members voted to accept the firm’s pay offer.
By James Trimble
Published 8th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST- 1 min read
Updated 8th Jun 2023, 17:02 BST

The deal means that all ScotRail general grades – conductors, ticket examiners and station staff – will see a five per cent pay for rise for 2023/24, with an additional

£750 increase for lowest paid members of staff.

ASLEF – the train drivers’ union – is currently conducting a referendum of its members on a similar pay offer.

ScotRail believes "certainty" has returned to Scotland's railways after RMT members accepted their pay dealScotRail believes "certainty" has returned to Scotland's railways after RMT members accepted their pay deal
ScotRail believes "certainty" has returned to Scotland's railways after RMT members accepted their pay deal
Phil Campbell, ScotRail head of customer operations, said: “The acceptance of the deal is fantastic news for our staff and our customers, delivering some certainty on

Scotland’s Railway for the weeks and months ahead.

“We are grateful to our trade union colleagues for their constructive approach to negotiations, which resulted in a strong offer. This delivers a well-earned pay increase,

while providing value for the taxpayer in the challenging financial environment in which the railway operates.”

