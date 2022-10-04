Scotland's top floral art arrangers heading to Falkirk Town Hall

The Scottish Association of Flower Arrangement Societies (SAFAS) have 68 flower clubs across the country from the Borders to the Highlands and Islands.

Its members can compete in the SAFAS Flor Art Show which takes place in Falkirk Town Hall on Friday and Saturday, October 21 and 22. There will be a preview on the evening of Thursday, October 20.

This year’s title for the show is Rendezvous and all the floral exhibits will be of a highly imaginative and creative standard.

Scottish Association of Flower Arrangement Societies hold their annual show in Falkirk Town Hall later this month

along with the displays there will be demonstrations from national demonstrator Cherie Nummy at 10.30am and 2.30pm on Friday and 11am on Saturday. Tickets, priced £12, should be bought in advance.

There will also be a display of entries and winners for the photography competition, along with craft stalls and a plantsman from Irvine with an array of garden plants.

SAFAS has been established for 66 years and aims to educate people on all facets of flower arranging, encourage the love of flowers and plants and to demonstrate their decorative and creative values, whilst encouraging the conservation of rare and endangered species of flowers and plants.

Advertisement Hide Ad

It also trains demonstrators and provides speakers for club meetings, as well as judging floral art competitions.

The entrance fee is £8 and tickets can also be purchased in advance for all the events from Gillian Forrest by calling 01358 720274 or emailing [email protected]nternet.com.