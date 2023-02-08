The event, which was last held in the famous Kersiebank Road facility last summer, takes place on Sunday, July 2.

Louis Jack, known as the Highland Zeus, won his third event of the day – the stones of strength – at the stadium last year when he lifted all five mammoth stones in a time of 23.31 seconds to secure his title as Scotland’s Strongest Man, just ahead of Chris Beetham and Callum Crozier.

Organisers are hoping for just as much excitement, if not more, at this year’s event.

Two times Scotland Strongest Man Andy Black promoting last year's event

An Ultimate Strongman spokesperson said: “We’re bringing Scotland’s Strongest Man and Woman back to Grangemouth in 2023. This is a sell out show every year, so we highly recommend getting your tickets in quick.

“Will the mighty Louis Jack retain his crown? There’s only one way to find out and that’s by being at the show. Part of the UK's Strongest Man Tour, people can come along and see these strongman stars doing superhuman feats of strength in a bid to win the title and a place at Channel 5's UK's Strongest Man Finals.

"It’s brilliant fun for all the family.”

The contests to find Scotland’s Strongest Woman run from 11am to 1pm and the herculean challenges to ascertain Scotland’s Strongest Man follow on from 1pm to 4.30pm.