The Moss is home to interior stylist Karen Welstead, husband Matt and their daughters Cora and Marnie and son, William.

The stunning pink house, which the owners have completely renovated since buying it in 2018, captivated judges Anna Campbell-Jones, Kate Spiers and Michael Angus in the finale of the popular BBC Scotland series, which aired on Wednesday evening.

The renovation took a year, beautifully transforming the house, which was in need of an upgrade, into a stunning family home.

Sitting on 26 acres of land, The Moss boasts a quirky and eclectic style while highlighting the original property’s period features.

The unique home features a grand kitchen with a pink Aga cooker with French doors leading to a vast garden, a bright and bold games room, stunning dining room, a drawing room, six bedrooms and bathrooms and walk in changing room.

After winning the coveted title, homeowner Karen said: “It has been a surreal experience. Filming took place in one afternoon and then we put it out of our minds until the final was filmed.

The Moss was crowned as Scotland's Home of the Year 2021. Photo: Paul Tyagi.

“It was amazing to win but then we all went home and didn’t talk about it for months. Now, watching all of the amazing homes on the show it is actually quite overwhelming!

“In a year of lockdowns and very sad and worrying times it was a really lovely wee highlight for us. Plus, it meant we tidied the house thoroughly which is always a bonus!

Unanimously named Scotland’s Home of the Year by all the judges, The Moss beat off stiff competition from eight other finalists from locations across Scotland including Castle Douglas, Skye, St Andrews, Ayr, Dunblane, Shetland, Edinburgh and Inverness.

Lifestyle blogger Spiers believes The Moss was the worthy winner of SHOTY3, saying: “From the dreamy pink exterior to the impressive arched window overlooking the staircase, we were completely stunned by the spectacular interiors from the moment we saw The Moss!

The Moss has been home to Karen and Matt, their daughters Cora and Marnie and son, William since 2018. Photo: Paul Tyagi

“I think it’s that balance of design and personality working in harmony that makes a home – even though the space was impressive, it still had that essence of family life, as well as a ton of character.”

Renowned interior designer Campbell-Jones agreed, saying: “I loved the boldness and variety in The Moss. It managed to be spectacular at the same time as being a humorous, welcoming family home.

“The pool room was brilliant. Actually just two simple but bold decisions, the colour of the baize and the exuberant wallpaper, created a uniquely quirky space.”

Architect Angus added: “There were so many exceptional homes in this third series of SHOTY.

The Moss in rural Killearn. Photo: Paul Tyagi

“Many exhibited the same level of decorative invention and individualism as The Moss – yet this property managed to balance that self same care and exuberance reverentially to the house, in a manner that both respected the historical resonance of the building but also brought fresh interpretation, especially to the formal qualities so intrinsic to homes of the period.”

The judge's search for Scotland’s Home of the Year took them the length and breadth of the country, visiting 27 exceptional homes.

A fourth series of Scotland’s Home of the Year begins filming later this month.

A message from the Editor:

Thank you for reading this article. We're more reliant on your support than ever as the shift in consumer habits brought about by coronavirus impacts our advertisers.