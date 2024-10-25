Alan Sayers, of Falkirk Delivers, has been named as the High Street Hero for Central Scotland in the 2024 Scotland Loves Local Awards. (Pic: Scotland's Towns Partnership)

A life-saving Army veteran credited with keeping Falkirk town centre safe and clean has been hailed as a High Street Hero.

Alan Sayers, 56, spends his days ensuring that the town centre is a welcoming, safe and friendly environment whilst also working at Queen Elizabeth University Hospital in Glasgow.

And it’s these efforts – and more – which have seen Alan rewarded with the Scotland Loves Local High Street Hero Award for Central Scotland.

Judges were told of the “unwavering commitment” demonstrated by the former Royal Scots/1 Scots Colour Sergeant to his dual role as Street Ambassador and Town Handyman to Falkirk town centre.

Alan Sayers spends his days ensuring that the town centre is a welcoming, safe and friendly environment. (Pic: Scotland's Towns Partnership)

They heard how his duties, some of which he has carried out since 2020, involve removing graffiti, clearing fly tipping, painting and power washing, regardless of the weather.

He’s also well known as a friendly and helpful face in the town centre, helping vulnerable adults and children.

He has previously given his own clothes to people in need – and has acted fast in emergencies.

His nomination said: “Alan takes immense pride in his work, which is evident in the good condition of the town centre.

"On numerous occasions, he has carried out emergency first aid which has resulted in saving lives.

"His quick thinking and willingness to step in at critical moments have undoubtedly made a difference to the lives of many.

"Sometimes he’s simply there with a kind work – making people feel safe and supported.”

Outside of work, Alan recently took part in an effort which raised £27,000 to support children with leukaemia.

Reacting to his award win, Alan, who served in the army for 27 years, said: “I am proud and privileged to work alongside local businesses and the community, contributing to making Falkirk town centre a welcoming and vibrant space.”

Congratulating Alan on his award, Elaine Grant, manager of Falkirk Delivers, said: “Alan is a true unsung hero whose daily actions significantly contribute to the wellbeing of our town.

"His humility, professionalism, and relentless dedication to his work and community make him a deserving recipient of the Scotland Loves Local High Street Hero Award.

"Despite his aversion to fuss, there is no doubt that Alan’s contributions make him one of the most deserving individuals of this recognition.”

Organised by Scotland’s Towns Partnership (STP), the Scotland Loves Local Awards recognise and reward all that’s great about the nation’s towns and neighbourhoods and the work to ensure they become stronger and more sustainable.

Chief Officer Kimberley Guthrie said: “Every community needs a hero and Alan’s efforts to support the people of Falkirk are most certainly heroic. Our judges were all in agreement that this was an extremely well deserved award, recognising all that he does.”