Scot Baby Box Appeal: Falkirk football fans asked to donate to help youngsters in Ukraine

Football fans have an opportunity this week to donate items to help babies and young children in a war zone.
Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 26th Oct 2023, 12:39 BST
Updated 26th Oct 2023, 12:40 BST
Falkirk FC, along with the Falkirk Foundation, are collecting items for the Scot Baby Box Appeal ahead of the next truck heading to Ukraine on December 2.

Previously known as Preloved Scottish Baby Boxes for Ukraine, the initiative was set up byin February 2022 when the war in Ukraine started and included a drop off and packing point in Larbert.

This week, supporters can donate items at the club shop in Westfield Stadium. On Saturday, when the club play Alloa, there will be a donation stadium outside each stand.

Football fans have an opportunity ahead of Saturday's game to donate items for baby boxes for Ukraine. Pic: Michael GillenFootball fans have an opportunity ahead of Saturday's game to donate items for baby boxes for Ukraine. Pic: Michael Gillen
Football fans have an opportunity ahead of Saturday's game to donate items for baby boxes for Ukraine. Pic: Michael Gillen

The charity are looking for essentials to fit in their boxes, including nappies, wipes, baby bath and lotion, nappy cream, sponges, foldable changing mats, vests, sleep suits, hats, socks, cardigans, clothing, sanitary towels, breast pads, bottles, dummies, baby towels, blankets and sleeping bags.

As well as these essentials they are also looking for toys and gifts that can fit into a shoe box. Things like cards, skipping ropes, dominoes, colouring books and pencils, sweets, small cuddly toys, warm hats, gloves, socks and scarves, picture books, toiletries, etc.

The Scot Baby Box Appeal has also been working alongside Falkirk Council Resettlement Team to help refugees settle into local communities.

The appeal is run by volunteers and has no official funding, relying totally on donations.

A spokesperson for the group said: “Thank you to all supporters who are able to help with this appeal – it is invaluable and very much appreciated.”

