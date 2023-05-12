News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV
BREAKING
Watch the moment House of Commons Speaker ‘snaps’ at major Tory MP
Pupil and teachers taken to hospital after ‘disturbance’ at UK school
Woman finds live worms crawling out of Morrisons fish while cooking
Warning to pet owners after high end dog food found to contain plastic
Phillip Schofield praises Holly Willoughby amid fallout rumours
Vodafone 3G turn-off sparks “digital poverty” concerns

SCIAF: Pupils at Falkirk's St Francis Xavier's raise cash for charity

Kind-hearted youngsters raised lots of cash for charity with a series of events.

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan
Published 12th May 2023, 17:50 BST- 1 min read
Updated 12th May 2023, 17:50 BST

Youngsters from St Francis Xavier’s Primary School handed over £9,004.80 at a recent preentation.

Every year the pupils from the Falkirk school fundraise for SCIAF (Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund) with a series of activities.

Hide Ad
Hide Ad

P7 pupils take the lead in the organisation with the entire school contributing to the fundraising. Pictured are P7 pupils with Mark Booker, senior education and community engagement officer SCIAF, and Michael Hamilton, community engagement officer SCIAF.

St Francis Xavier's RC Primary School cheque presentation to SCIAF. Pic: Michael GillenSt Francis Xavier's RC Primary School cheque presentation to SCIAF. Pic: Michael Gillen
St Francis Xavier's RC Primary School cheque presentation to SCIAF. Pic: Michael Gillen
Related topics:FalkirkYoungstersPrimary school