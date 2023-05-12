SCIAF: Pupils at Falkirk's St Francis Xavier's raise cash for charity
Kind-hearted youngsters raised lots of cash for charity with a series of events.
Youngsters from St Francis Xavier’s Primary School handed over £9,004.80 at a recent preentation.
Every year the pupils from the Falkirk school fundraise for SCIAF (Scottish Catholic International Aid Fund) with a series of activities.
P7 pupils take the lead in the organisation with the entire school contributing to the fundraising. Pictured are P7 pupils with Mark Booker, senior education and community engagement officer SCIAF, and Michael Hamilton, community engagement officer SCIAF.