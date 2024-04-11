Watch more of our videos on Shots!

Each year generous Scots give up a favourite treat during Lent such as crisps, wine, chocolate or chips, and put the money they save into a Wee Box for SCIAF. The money donated provides a hand-up to vulnerable communities in Africa, Asia and Latin America, struggling to survive due to hunger, poverty and the effects of climate change.

This year, the Wee Box appeal focussed on the people of Rwanda, 30 years on from the genocide which left around one million people dead.

Lorraine Currie, SCIAF's chief executive, said: “Our Lent appeal this year has come at a time when there’s so much suffering in our world, much of which we see on the news every day.

“But far away from the television cameras, there are people suffering and in need of our support. Like many of the girls and women in Rwanda, who face abuse and discrimination.

“Driven by donations from the people of Scotland, SCIAF’s work across Rwanda includes projects which help them rebuild their lives, change social attitudes, and build a better future for themselves and their families.”

Lorraine added: “The thousands of Wee Boxes returned each year to SCIAF really do make a big difference to those we work with around the world. The generosity of the Scottish people, especially when things are so difficult for families here, is incredible. I want to thank everyone who has supported this year’s appeal, you’re making a life changing difference to families across the globe.”