School's out for Linlithgow Academy depute head teacher Alison Rutherford

After 28 years at Linlithgow Academy, Alison Rutherford won’t be preparing for the new term.

The school’s depute head teacher has, instead, decided to take early retirement and enjoy life with her husband, who has also now retired.

With their two girls having completed their own university educations, the Rutherfords are looking forward to spending time more time with them too.

However, leaving the school she first joined as acting principal teacher of guidance in Liston House in 1997 was not an easy decision for 56-year-old Alison.

In the last week of the school term, Alison Rutherford received some tips from pupils in the hairdressing station.

She said: “Although I’m retiring early, I absolutely loved my time at the Academy.

“It was a challenge at times but every day brought something different which keeps you on your toes.

“I didn’t realise how difficult it would be to leave. I was overwhelmed with some of the cards and well wishes from staff, pupils, former colleagues and ex-pupils.

“I’d like to thank everyone for their kind words and the love that was shown to me on my retiral. It was quite an emotional time saying goodbye but I still think I’ve made the right decision.”

After doing a business degree at Robert Gordon University in Aberdeen, Alison did her year-long teacher training at Edinburgh University.

Her first teaching post was at Lochgelly High School, where she worked for four years in business education.

In 1997 she moved to Linlithgow Academy where, as well as serving as assistant principal teacher of guidance, she also taught Higher Accounting and Higher Business Management.

Following maternity leave, Alison returned part time and was appointed PTC pupil support in 2007. In 2012, she stepped into the full-time post of acting depute head teacher, before being appointed permanently.

This August is the first in more than three decades when she won’t be preparing to go back to school.

Instead, Alison and her husband, who live in Edinburgh, are looking forward to spending time with family and are preparing for a big trip to Australia.

She added: “With the school holidays, we wouldn’t have been able to do that before so we’re very much looking forward to some new adventures.”

Alison was given a send off on the last day of term before the summer holidays.

Head teacher Grant Abbott said: “Alison worked alongside several leadership teams, earning widespread respect as a wise, principled voice of clarity and direction.

“Her influence extended far beyond the walls of Linlithgow Academy; she became a go-to figure in West Lothian Council, recognised for her sound advice and thoughtful approach to change. She was also a valued and trusted colleague across our cluster primaries.

“Alison always brought warmth, wit and determination to her role, whether advocating passionately for pupil well-being, guiding colleagues or supporting families. Her sense of humour, sociable nature and dedication will be deeply missed.

“We wish Alison all the very best for a retirement filled with joy, adventure and relaxation. Her legacy here is lasting and her presence will not be forgotten.”