Schools out but Muiravonside offers fun and learning for Falkirk youngsters

Wee ones may not be at school or nursery on Monday but they can still learn plenty of things at Muiravonside Country Park.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The popular public open space will be hosting a junior nature play event from 11am on Monday, February 17, for children aged five and under.

Park rangers will be leading the way, providing plenty of activities in the woodland and having fun with sensory activities, simple nature crafts and minibeast hunting.

All children must be accompanied by an adult.

Visit the website for more information.