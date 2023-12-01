School run tailback chaos as road traffic incident leads police to close off Falkirk road
Long tailbacks formed throughout the local network earlier this afternoon following a road traffic incident which saw police officers close off a busy Falkirk road.
The incident reportedly happened at around 3pm on A904 Grangemouth Road near Falkirk’s Forth Valley College campus and just before the roundabout at the Helix Park and Falkirk Stadium.
A number of emergency services vehicles and personnel were in attendance at the scene and police officers closed off access to Grangemouth Road.
The incident happened near Falkirk Scottish Ambulance Service station.