School pupils in the Falkirk area urged to 'root' for Just One Tree Day
The event also raises funds for global reforestation while delivering free climate change resources to classrooms, empowering the next generation to be part of the solution.
Organized by the non-profit Just One Tree group, the campaign supports tree planting in deforested areas around the world — with just £1 able to plant one tree.
The initiative is a partner in the UN Decade on Ecosystem Restoration and iss making real change by regenerating land and ocean ecosystems, restoring biodiversity, and helping local communities thrive.
Amanda Bronkhorst, Just One Tree founder, said: “Just One Tree Day is about more than just planting trees, it’s about planting hope and knowledge. By engaging children in climate solutions, we’re equipping them with the tools to make a lasting difference.”
Children across the UK have help fund the planting of over 380,000 trees to date, demonstrating the “incredible power of collective youth action” and showing that when “education and purpose come together, real change is possible”.
Schools in the Falkirk area who missed out on this event can now register to take part in the next Just One Tree Day scheduled to take place on Friday, October 17.
Amanda said: “Join us and the 700 schools already making a real difference to ecosystems and communities around the world, one school forest at a time.”
Visit the website at www.justonetree.life/schools-sustainability for more information.
