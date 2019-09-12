Scaling the heights of Kilimanjaro for Strathcarron Hospice

A team of brave souls are making last minute preparations as they prepare to reach new heights for a charity close to their hearts.

The 19 trekkers will be taking on the challenge of climbing to the summit of Tanzania’s Mount Kilimanjaro to raise much needed funds for Strathcarron Hospice.

Team Strathcarron will be following the Machame route up the world’s highest free standing mountain to the top of Africa during the seven day trek, which they begin next week.

The participants, who have been training for the mountainous challenge for the last year, will find themselves treking for between five and eight hours a day as they make their way from the dense tropical rainforest to the snow-capped peak.

Coleena Braid, events fundraiser for Strathcarron Hospice, said: “We are absolutely delighted to have 19 brave trekkers taking on the massive challenge that is Mt Kilimanjaro as part of Team Strathcarron.

“Each of the trekkers brings different skills and experience to the team, with a wide age range taking part, but what they all have in common is a passion for Strathcarron Hospice and the work that we do, and they have fundraised tirelessly for over a year to raise a fabulous sum to support the cause.

“We are not revealing the overall sum just yet as we are saving that information for after they summit, but every single penny raised thus far will make a real difference, helping us to continue providing our specialist palliative care services to people across Forth Valley, Kilsyth and Cumbernauld living with, and dying from, life limiting conditions.

“The trekkers have been out in all weathers over the last year, trekking up hills and Munros to get themselves to peak fitness and even undertaking altitude training to combat the extreme conditions and we will be waving them off on Thursday, September 19, with every confidence in each and every one of them to reach the summit and realise their dream, helping to make every moment count for our patients and their families with every step they take.”

Ahead of this year’s fundraising climb, Team Strathcarron has already signed up another team of participants to climb Kilimanjaro for the charity in September 2020.