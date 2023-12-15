Saving Wildcats offer three volunteering roles in Kingussie Highland Wildlife Park
Starting from January 8 to March 31, Saving Wildcats has offered two conservation In-situ and one Ex-situ roles on the RZSS Highland Wildlife Park.
Two In-situ volunteers will take on a field and office-based role. Volunteers will be able to partcipate in field-based activities such as camera-trap checks and Trap-Neuter-Vaccinate-Return (TNVR) of feral domestic cats.
They will also be able to conduct, "direct practical experience of tracking mammals using GPS-radio collars, data collection, handling, and recording, as well as an insight into the complexities involved with in-situ field work."
The role will also require volunteers to use the programme Digikamwhen conducting camera trap data analysis.
One Ex-situ volunteer will assist the animal management team with activities related to, "animal husbandry preparation, animal enrichment, animal observations and enclosure refurbishing." The volunteer will also gain experience of wildcat animal management practices, wildcat observations, and behaviour development techniques.
Volunteers for this role will specifically offer education for those wanting to work on animal management and approaches.
All volunteers must demonstrate a strong interest in the wildcat conservation and the outdoors and be prepared to work under strong weather conditions. This role requires protective clothing for rain, wind and snow.
Addditionally, volunteers will be provided with local accommodation, discounted lunch at the on-site café, and expenses of up to £50 per week.
Applicants will find further information on each role at the bottom of the volunteering page and must provide a CV and cover letter. The closing date for applications is December 17. 2023.