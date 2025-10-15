Savannah got news for you: Falkirk rider takes home title in Horse of the Year Show 2025

An amateur rider from Falkirk who managed to qualify for the Horse of the Year Show (HOYS) as a wildcard has cantered home with a title from the prestigious event.

Julie Flockhart and her bay mare, Westcountry Lady Guinevere – better known as Savannah – fought off strong competition to win the SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Hack title at the show in Birmingham earlier this month.

Julie and Savannah were then invited back to perform in the supreme Search for a Star Championship in the International Arena at HOYS alongside seven other Search for a Star section winners.

Each of the seven horses and riders in the Supreme Championship performed an individual show in front of top judges, Katie Jerram-Hunnable, Christ Hunnable and Hannah Horton, before Julie and Savannah were announced as the Reserve Champions.

Julie and Savannah enjoy the spotlight at the Horse of the Year Show 2025 (Picture: Submitted)

Having earned their qualification through a wildcard ticket, Julie and Savannah had had just three weeks to prepare for the championship.

Julie said: “Sometimes Savannah can be nervous and I could not be more proud of her today. I bought Savannah when she was three-and-a-half and backed her myself during COVID.

"We managed to get transport so then going to shows became a possibility. I’d always wanted to do Search for a Star so we had to venture further afield to go to the qualifiers.

"We went to two qualifiers in 2024 and then two more this season, then I got the call saying we’d won a wildcard to HOYS.”

Julie and Savannah beat the odds in Birmingham, but the horse and rider had already proved they had fighting spirit.

Back when Julie first had Savannah she found that there was something not quite right with her.

"When I started backing her I felt there was something wrong so called the vet,” said Julie. “He found that she had a huge bladder stone and had to have a general anaesthetic to have it removed.

"Our vet said it was touch and go during the operation and it was a long recovery. I walked Savannah twice every day in hand which I think really helped build our relationship together.

"People often say if you get a mare on side they will give you their heart; today she definitely did just that.”

The SEIB Insurance Brokers Search for a Star Championships at Horse of the Year Show offer the chance for amateur riders to compete at this major championship show.

The Search for a Star championships first took place at Horse of the Year Show in 1998 and have run ever since. Over the years Search for a Star has provided thousands of opportunities for amateur riders to compete at HOYS with many going on to compete with success in open classes.

Series organiser, Nicolina MacKenzie said: “We are thrilled to be providing these opportunities for amateur riders. The HOYS Search for a Star championships are the culmination of months, and in some cases years, of preparation and training for the riders and their horses and ponies.”

