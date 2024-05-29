Sausage success in national championships for Falkirk town centre butcher

Watch more of our videos on Shots!

A Falkirk butcher has added to its already bulging 2024 trophy cabinet by capturing another title.

Thomas Johnston Butchers, in Cow Wynd, has taken home the top regional prize in the 2024 Scottish Beef Link Sausage Championship, staged by Scottish Craft Butchers and sponsored by Dalziel.

The tasty sausage creation then was named third in Scotland in the national listing.

David Thomson, Thomas Johnston Butchers’ director, said the award was a tremendous credit to the hard work of the company’s 35-strong team.

David Thomson , director of Thomas Johnstone Butchers, celebrates the company's sausage creation being named East of Scotland Champion in the Scottish Beef Link Sausage competition(Picture: Graeme Hart)

He added: “It is tremendous to be recognised at this level for our products. This company has been making beef link sausages to pretty much that same recipe since 1861. It’s only had a few tweaks over the years and we’re all absolutely thrilled that it has proved a winner.

“We pride ourselves on using the best locally sourced meats and making our links by hand in the traditional way and the team works hard at keeping our tried and tested products up to standard.

“To lift the regional title and to be recognised as third best in Scotland is tremendous.”

All of the butchers at the Falkirk business are expert link sausage makers, turning out around 100kg of beef links alone each week.

“They’re experts at it,” said David, who accepts they may have to produce even more beef links to meet demand following their award.

Thomas Johnston Butchers have enjoyed their most glittering year yet with recognition at national and international level for products including their pork link sausages, sausage rolls and steak pie.

“It’s been quite a rollercoaster for us all,” said David, “and this is just the icing on the cake.”Scottish Craft Butchers Executive Manager Gordon King said the standard of this year’s entry had been extremely high with more than 70 butchers from all over Scotland competing for the title.

