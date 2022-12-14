Santa will be riding the rails in Bo'ness before he drops down our chimneys
This weekend sees the start of a pre-Christmas adventure in Bo’ness as Santa temporarily ditches his sleigh to ride the rails on an actual steam train.
And, thanks to Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, families can come along to met Lapland’s most famous resident every day from Saturday, December 17 to Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve.
A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Start your Christmas celebrations in the best way possible and join us for a magical steam train journey to the North Pole. The event will include a reserved seat in a shared carriage or your own private compartment, where you can relax and enjoy a round trip by steam train to the North Pole South – also known as Birkhill – in our festively decorated historic carriages.
“Santa will meet every family on board our train and hand out a present to all children and infants who have been good this year.”
Visit the website for more information.