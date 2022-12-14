News you can trust since 1845
Edit Account-Sign Out
My AccountSign Out
NationalWorldTV

Santa will be riding the rails in Bo'ness before he drops down our chimneys

This weekend sees the start of a pre-Christmas adventure in Bo’ness as Santa temporarily ditches his sleigh to ride the rails on an actual steam train.

By James Trimble
7 hours ago - 1 min read
Updated 14th Dec 2022, 10:34am

And, thanks to Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway, families can come along to met Lapland’s most famous resident every day from Saturday, December 17 to Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Start your Christmas celebrations in the best way possible and join us for a magical steam train journey to the North Pole. The event will include a reserved seat in a shared carriage or your own private compartment, where you can relax and enjoy a round trip by steam train to the North Pole South – also known as Birkhill – in our festively decorated historic carriages.

Hide Ad

“Santa will meet every family on board our train and hand out a present to all children and infants who have been good this year.”

Santa will be riding the rails with families on the Bo'ness and Kinneil Railway
Most Popular

Visit the website for more information.

Kinneil Railway