Santa will be riding the rails in Bo'ness before he drops down our chimneys

And, thanks to Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway , families can come along to met Lapland’s most famous resident every day from Saturday, December 17 to Saturday, December 24 – Christmas Eve.

A Bo’ness and Kinneil Railway spokesperson said: “Start your Christmas celebrations in the best way possible and join us for a magical steam train journey to the North Pole. The event will include a reserved seat in a shared carriage or your own private compartment, where you can relax and enjoy a round trip by steam train to the North Pole South – also known as Birkhill – in our festively decorated historic carriages.