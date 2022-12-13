Santa will be cruising up the canal in Camelon before he comes down our chimneys
The Go Forth and Clyde charity have enlisted the services of Santa – at what is a very busy time of year for him – to help families enjoy some festive fun on the canal before the big day.
The Forth Ports-funded event takes place at Lock 16 in Camelon, from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, December 18 and will see Mr Claus arriving promptly onboard the Jabby Thistle canal barge with plenty of free gifts for youngsters.
Meanwhile, Mrs Clause will also get in on the action, telling stories and giving books away for them to enjoy at home.
Youngsters can also take advantage of the North Pole Post Office and indulge in Elf-themed activities.
A Go Forth and Clyde spokesperson said: “Go Forth and Clyde is run by volunteers and depends on funding and support so a big shout out to the generosity of Forth Ports for a healthy donation to support this event.”