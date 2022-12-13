Santa will be cruising up the canal in Camelon before he comes down our chimneys

The Forth Ports-funded event takes place at Lock 16 in Camelon, from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, December 18 and will see Mr Claus arriving promptly onboard the Jabby Thistle canal barge with plenty of free gifts for youngsters.

Meanwhile, Mrs Clause will also get in on the action, telling stories and giving books away for them to enjoy at home.

Youngsters can also take advantage of the North Pole Post Office and indulge in Elf-themed activities.

Who knew the Forth and Clyde Canal stretched to Lapland?