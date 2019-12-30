Santa’s special deliveries in Falkirk district

Falkirk district had two special deliveries on Christmas Day.

A very memorable Christmas present was delivered for Lisa O’Donnell and Scott Andrews on December 25 – their daughter Sophia Rose.

Lisa O'Donnell from Grangemouth and her baby daughter Sophia Rose

The first-time mum was delighted when the babe was one of the first to be born on Christmas Day in Scotland with her arrival at 4.52am.

Little Sophia Rose had been due to arrive on December 18 but kept her mum waiting another week.

Lisa celebrated her 31st birthday on Sunday, December 22 and had wondered if her baby would share the date.

But it wasn’t until the following day that she finally went into labour.

Then in the early hours of Christmas Eve, Lisa decided she better head to the Women and Children’s Unit at Forth Valley Royal Hospital.

However, baby decided she wanted to wait until Santa had visited before making her appearance.

Lisa said: “It was a long 32 hours of labour but worth every minute.

“She’s wonderful.”

The proud new mum and her daughter, who weighed in at a healthy 8lbs 5.5oz, are now settling in at home in Grangemouth, while delighted first-time grandparents Gail and Mike O’Donnell from Polmont, provide support.

Lisa, a orthodontic dental nurse who works at the Larbert hospital, said baby Sophia Rose was the best Christmas present ever.

Meanwhile, Little Lucie Sherwood arrived over a week early but just in time to join in the family Christmas celebrations.

Leanne Main’s second child wasn’t due until January 3 but made her appearance at Forth Valley Royal Hospital in Larbert at 8.24pm on December 25.

However, mum was able to stay in the family’s Bainsford home long enough to see elder daughter Aimee open her Christmas presents – even if she did miss out on her turkey dinner.

Leanne (31), who is an NHS worker, said when she woke on Christmas morning she had a suspicion baby might be thinking of making an earlier than expected arrival.

She said; “By 3pm the contractions started and I went to hospital shortly after. However, apparently I wasn’t in active labour but because it was my second child they decided to keep me in.

“After that things happened so fast I didn’t even have time for pain relief before she was born.

“It certainly wasn’t how I was planning to spend Christmas Day.”

Lucie Alexander Sherwood weighed in at 6lbs 9ozs.

Mum and baby were kept in for 48 hours until Lucie’s temperature regulated.

But they were eventually allowed home to dad Colin Sherwood (31), a facilities assistant, and in time to celebrate big sister Aimee’s eighth birthday on Saturday, December 28.

Leanne added: “I’m just delighted to get back home and have all the family together for Aimee’s birthday. It’s going to be a very special time.”

Scotland’s first Christmas Day baby of 2019 was Ayda Nicola May Blackwood who was born in Ayrshire Maternity Unit at 00.43am, closely followed by Elena Moir born at 1am in Aberdeen.