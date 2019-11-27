Santa is heading to Falkirk’s Howgate centre

Visitors to the Howgate Shopping Centre are in for lots of treats in the run up to Christmas.

This Saturday Santa will arrive and take up residence in his Grotto to meet and greet children.

He can be found in the mall next to Sutherland’s Fruit and Veg stall. It will be open each weekend, as well as on Thursday, December 5 for the Falkirk centre’s special shopping evening.

A visit to Santa which includes a chance to tell him your ‘wish list’ and receive a gift costs £4 with £1 of this being donated to Forth Valley Sensory Centre.

There will also be an opportunity to capture your visit with a photograph by Borg Grech.

The shopping evening will have carol singing by Falkirk Operatic Choir, a visit by Falkirk FC players to sign calendars from 6pm to 7pm, a Falkirk Foundation children’s football circuit, Ochil Crafts market – and free parking from 5.30pm to 9pm.

You can also buy a Howgate gift card worth £30 for £20 or a £60 valued card for £40.

Margaret Foy, Howgate marketing manager, said: “We’re looking forward to a busy, fun festive season and to welcoming Santa, as well as lots of shoppers.”

The centre is also accommodating those with sensory needs by turning off its music and tannoys every Sunday between 11am and noon. Margaret asked anyone with special requests to make their visits easier to get in touch with her by emailing margaret@howgateshopping.co.uk.

Staff in the centre are also collecting presents for the district’s disadvantaged youngsters with its annual Gift Appeal which is now in its 16th year.

Unwrapped presents for children from birth to 17 years can be dropped off at the Help Desk opposite Dorothy Perkins.

They can be handed in until December 15 when all the gifts collected will be shared with Falkirk Council’s social work services and other charities and organisations to reach those in need by Christmas Day.