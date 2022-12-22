Santa fun at the Forth & Clyde Canal and Auntie Katie's at the Union Inn in Camelon

Children – and adults – had great fun at an event next to the Forth & Clyde Canal on Sunday.

Organised by Go Forth and Clyde, a group of volunteers dedicated to promoting the waterway and its use, the activities had been due to take place on a barge. However, last week’s big freeze put paid to those plans and other arrangements were hastily put in place.

Auntie Katie’s pub offered the use of their building for Santa’s grotto and the venue for Mrs Claus to read stories to the youngsters. However, a burst pipe in the pub saw the fun activities all taking place in the pub beer garden.

In a message of thanks, the organisers said: “Thank you so much to all our brilliant volunteers for making it such a special day! Thanks to Auntie Katie's at the Union Inn for lending us a wonderful grotto despite having flooding closing the pub.

“Thank you to Forth Ports Community for your donation for Christmas presents and to The Canal Inn for the donation of selection boxes.

