Santa Claus is coming to town and going green for Grangemouth in an electric 'sleigh'

The Rotary Club of Grangemouth has once again enticed Santa to leave his pre-Christmas delivery preparations and help them raise a ton of cash for good causes.

The club’s annual Santa Float collections start next week and the Portonian Rotarians have sweetened the deal for St Nick by providing him with an all electric ‘sleigh’ – courtesy of CARZ – to ride in when he takes to the streets of Grangemouth.

A Rotary Club of Grangemouth spokes-elf said: “Every year The Rotary Club of Grangemouth helps Santa get around the streets of our town to greet as many of the

local youngsters as possible.

"We are delighted they will be back out with the sleigh this year and we hope as many of you as possible can come out and say hello. The elves will have their

collecting buckets as usual and, while we appreciate times are challenging, if you can spare any money at all we will be delighted with your donation.

"We will also have buckets in some local shops if it is easier for you to donate that way. And this year Santa has a newly refurbished sleigh and is going ‘green’ with a

new vehicle supplied by Peter Vardy at CARZ. You will still hear us coming though, the music will be as loud as ever."

Last year the Santa float raised over £8000 which was subsequently divided among local causes.

This year’s Santa float collections starts on Wednesday, December 13 in Skinflats, the Old Town and Thistle Avenue.

Subsequent dates and locations are: Thursday, December 14 – Newlands Road (north), Wood Street, Almond Street; Friday, December 15 – Moray Place, Oxgang Road, Crichton Drive; Sunday, December 17 – Newlands Road (south), Montgomery Street, Burnbank Road; Monday, December 18 – Kerse Road, Marshall Street, Abbots Road; Tuesday, December 19 – Bo’ness Road, Oswald Avenue, Grangeburn Avenue; Wednesday, December 20 – Tinto Drive, Bowhouse Road (south); Thursday, December 21 – Torwood Avenue, Craigleith Road, Kersiebank Avenue and Bowhouse Road (north).

Collections will take place on Saturday, December 16 in La Porte Precinct from 10am to noon and in Asda Grangemouth from 12.30pm to 4pm and on Saturday, December 23 at Asda from 10.30am to mid afternoon.