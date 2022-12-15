Santa Camelon canal cruise update: Weather conditions impact festive weekend event
The Go Forth and Clyde charity have enlisted the services of Santa – at what is a very busy time of year for him – to help families enjoy some festive fun on the canal before the big day.
The Forth Ports-funded event takes place at Lock 16 in Camelon, from 11am to 2pm on Sunday, December 18 and was going to see Mr Claus arriving promptly onboard the Jaggy Thistle canal barge with plenty of free gifts for youngsters.
Well there will still be free gifts aplenty – but, with the current weather conditions freezing the canal, Santa will be heading indoors to dispense them and bring Christmas joy to all.
Meanwhile, Mrs Claus will also get in on the action, telling stories and giving books away for them to enjoy at home.
Youngsters can also take advantage of the North Pole Post Office and indulge in Elf-themed activities.
A Go Forth and Clyde spokesperson said: “Go Forth and Clyde is run by volunteers and depends on funding and support so a big shout out to the generosity of Forth Ports for a healthy donation to support this event.”