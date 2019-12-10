Santa and reindeer visit a very damp Falkirk

Santa and his reindeer had a rather soggy visit to Falkirk’s High Street on Saturday - not that it stopped crowds turning out to see him.

The annual event allowed children to meet Rudolph’s chums up close, as well as having a quick chat with Father Christmas with details of their ‘wish list’.

The lucky winners of the competition to meet Santa up close and ride with him in his sleigh during the parade were brothers Harry and Charlie Fleming.

The parade was led by the members of Alloa Bowmar Pipe Band who braved the elements to give Santa Claus a fitting welcome to the town centre.

The man in red later departed – probably looking forward to more frosty climes of Lapland rather than the Scottish downpour he and the crowd endured.