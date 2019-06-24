Santa and Polmont Rotary hand out cash

It may be June but Santa Claus is still distributing gifts ... on this occasions thanks to the efforts of his friends at the Rotary Club of Polmont.

Members handed over £3000 from last December’s Santa sleigh house-to-house collection in the Braes.

Recipients were Strathcarron Hospice, Muscular Dystrophy Scotland and Macmillan Nurses.

Polmont Rotary president Jim Dyer is pictured with members, handing over cheques for £1000 each to Claire Kennedy, Strathcarron Hospice community fundraiser, left, and Jackie Munro, Muscular Dystrophy Scotland advocacy and information officer.

Macmillan Nurses were unable to be present at the photocall.

The Rotary Club of Polmont meets in the Macdonald Inchyra Hotel every Wednesday at 6.45pm. For more details visit https://www.rotary-ribi.org/clubs/contact.