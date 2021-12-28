Santa and his helpers raise thousands for charities by visiting homes across Falkirk district

Larbert Round Table's Santa Sleigh toured the Larbert and Stenhousemuir areas in the run up to Christmas raising money for charity.

This year three local organisations – Falkirk Round Table, the Rotary Club of Grangemouth and Larbert Round Table – took their Santa sleighs on a tour of the streets with each raising vital cash for charities along the way.

In Falkirk, Santa and his helpers from Falkirk Round Table raised £17,613 for their chosen charities, Strathcarron Hospice and Live Life Give Life.

In a post on Facebook, organisers said they were “blown away” by the amount raised this year and they thanked people for their generous donations.

Ten-year-old Ellie Wilson met Santa as Falkirk Round Table's fundraising sleigh toured the streets.

They also thanked volunteers helping out including 3rd Falkirk BB and Antonine Explorer Scouts, as well as local businesses James Scott and Sons Ltd, Ian Macfarlane and Co, Behind the Wall, William Scott Funeral Directors, Candied Ice Cream Parlour, Ochilwood Joinery and Elevate.

Meanwhile, in the Larbert and Stenhousemuir areas, over £7600 was raised from the Larbert Round Table’s sleigh fundraiser.

Posting on social media, the organisers said Santa and his elves loved seeing all the boys and girls, and they thanked HJB hire drive, Moore Equipment, Martin Scott, Muirhall motors and Gemini Music for their help in making the fundraiser possible.

The post added: “Thank you also for your encouragement, kind words and donations.

"We have raised over £7600 which is fantastic and it will be distributed in the new year to local charities and groups who need it the most."

Earlier this year it had been feared the Larbert branch’s Santa Sleigh may not have been able to happen this year as the group looked set to fold due to a lack of members.

However, in November it was announced thanks to a few new members coming on board and with the help of former members it would again take place for 2021.

Larbert Round Table continue to look for new members and anyone interested in getting involved is asked to get in touch.

The man in red and his helpers also visited the streets in Grangemouth throughout early December with the Rotary Club of Grangemouth’s Santa Float raising over £4500 this year.

The float was sponsored by Forth Ports and John Mitchell Haulage and Warehousing.

Organisers posted on Facebook: “Santa has asked we thank you all for your generosity during his travels and asked we confirm that you have helped him raise over £4500 for local charities and causes.”

