Salvation Army bank on toy appeal support from Falkirk building society

The Nationwide team, including manager Michele Neagle, senior branch manager Elizabeth Peggie, member representative Tracey Stewart and member relationship manager Anne-marie Beattie recently handed over a large quantity of toys and £560 to Salvation Army envoy William McMurray MBE.

Nationwide staff raised the money by holding a raffle to win a Christmas hamper over the last few weeks.

Every year the Salvation Army toy appeal makes a huge difference to thousands of families in the Falkirk area and across the UK.

A Salvation Army spokesperson said: “Through the generosity of the public and businesses like Nationwide, we ensure children in the community who might miss out on Christmas Day will instead have the joy of opening a gift.”

