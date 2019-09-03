Sainsbury’s Bank team ride tall in saddle for Larbert Maggie’s centre

Staff at Edinburgh’s Sainsbury’s Bank cycled around two Scottish Maggie’s centres – including the facility in Larbert – to raise vital funds and awareness for the charity which provides free practical and emotional support for people living with cancer.

The intrepid Sainsbury’s Bank team cycled a distance of 100 miles, taking in Maggie’s Lanarkshire and Maggie’s Forth Valley finishing at their HQ in Lochside on Friday, August 30.

So far Sainsbury’s Bank employees have raised almost £30,000 and these funds will make a significant difference to Maggie’s visitors.

Andy Anderson, of Maggie’s said: “I’d like to say a huge thank you to all the Maggie’s team at Sainsbury’s Bank for taking on this challenge to raise money for Maggie’s. Their efforts will allow us to continue to develop our unique, high quality programme of support to help people with cancer and their family and friends.”

Steven Davis, Sainsbury’s Bank HR director, added: ‘I’m delighted that even more Sainsbury’s Bank colleagues took part in this year’s Maggie’s to Maggie’s cycling challenge, with 70 in total cycling through the wind and rain to help raise funds.”