Safety fears raised regarding youngsters in care at Falkirk area residential facility

Elmbank House, in Duke Street, Denny is the subject of an official Improvement Notice following a recent inspection by the Care Inspectorate.

The premises provides accommodation for up to four young people of mixed gender, aged 12 to 20 years and supports children and young people with a range of different needs including ASD, ADHD, challenging behaviour, trauma, additional support needs, learning disabilities and communication difficulties.

According to the Care Inspectorate, the inspection revealed “serious and significant concerns” about the quality of care experienced by children and young people at Elmbank House.

Elmbank House was the subject of a negative report from the Care Inspectorate (Picture: Submitted)

FTS Care, which runs the facility, now has a matter of weeks to make a number of improvements.

A Care Inspectorate spokesperson said: "We understand this is a difficult and distressing time for children and young people experiencing care and staff at the service. However, our first priority is always the health and well being of people experiencing care.

"Due to our concerns about the safety of young people we have issued an Improvement Notice to the service. This sets out the significant improvements that must be made, swiftly, so that the care experienced by children and young people is of a standard they have a right to expect.

"We are communicating closely with partners including the relevant local authorities to ensure that young people experience appropriate care and support during this difficult time.

The Improvement Notice states FTS has until April 19 to ensure children and young people experience an environment which is kept in a good state of repair and is decorated and maintained to a standard appropriate for the care service – ensuring bedrooms are routinely cleaned and free from broken furniture and giving children the required support to maintain their rooms in a hygienic condition.

FTS also has until May 17 to ensure it makes proper provision for the health, welfare and safety of the children and young people in the service. This should include ensuring they are kept, and feel, safe and experience a nurturing environment that promotes positive outcomes.

It must also ensure staff are appropriately trained in trauma informed care.

FTS stated the Care Inspectorate’s findings did not give a “true picture” of Elmbank.

A spokesperson said: “We cannot convey how disappointed we are at the concerns portrayed by the Care Inspectorate following our 15 years of compassionately and

consistently making a positive difference in the lives of children in Falkirk and beyond.

"Elmbank has faced several challenges in the last year, and despite this, we believe we have always acted responsibly and safely in managing these challenges. We feel the current feedback from the Care Inspectorate does not reflect a true picture of Elmbank.

"However, we do respect and appreciate the role of the Care Inspectorate and we are committed to moving forward proactively and addressing their concerns. We are working with the Care Inspectorate to resolve these concerns in a short time frame, and we will continue to learn from feedback, improve, and invest in our service.