Safety conscious workers at Ineos contributed cash to charities, including Strathcarron and Andy's Man Club

Jill Buchanan
By Jill Buchanan

Falkirk Herald Editor

Published 31st Jan 2025, 12:14 BST
Safe working during a major maintenance programme at a petrochemical site has benefitted four charities.

Along with 60 other companies across the UK, Ineos Grangemouth completed 82,000 hours safely worked by employees during the seven week planned maintenance schedule.

Now four charities – selected by the workforce – have received cash donations.

They are Andy’s Man Club; Glasgow Children’s Hospital Charity (Princess Royal Neonatal Unit); Strathcarron Hospice; and Scottish Families Affected by Alcohol & Drugs.

Representatives from Ineos and the charities who received the donations. Pic: ContributedRepresentatives from Ineos and the charities who received the donations. Pic: Contributed
The scheduled work that took place during summer 2024 saw more than 400 additional workers arrive in Grangemouth to carry out maintenance, inspection, renewal and replacement activities across the Ineos Chemicals assets. The company said multi-million pound investment programme successfully delivered via the overhaul has already seen significant improvements in energy efficiencies and reliability on the manufacturing plants.

Rachel Leitch, SHE manager at the Ineos Chemicals site in Grangemouth said: “In making these donations we are delighted to be able to recognise the tremendous efforts from everyone involved in this major event and the employees’ and contractors’ safe working practises throughout the maintenance programme.

"Over the course of the seven week-long event there was a real focus on fostering a strong health and safety culture amongst the multi-disciplined teams and the many different contracting companies.”

