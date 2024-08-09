Safety concerns raised after three die in crash die on 60mph Moss Road near Falkirk

Watch more of our videos on ShotsTV.com

and on Freeview 262 or Freely 565 Visit Shots! now

The full circumstances of a triple fatal road crash have still to be determined as the campaign for a speed reduction in the area where the tragedy occurred grows.

Sign up to our daily The Falkirk Herald Today newsletter Sign up Thank you for signing up! Did you know with an ad-lite subscription to Falkirk Herald, you get 70% fewer ads while viewing the news that matters to you. Learn More Sorry, there seem to be some issues. Please try again later. Submitting...

The smash which involved a white Ford Focus and occurred around tea-time on July 26.

Three young passengers in the car being driven by a 20-year-old woman were all pronounced dead at the scene.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Reece Williams, aged 23, Lewis Soden, aged 24, and Connor Page aged 21, all died after the vehicle they were travelling in crashed on Moss Road near Dunmore.

Moss Road near Dunmore where the fatal crash took place on July 26. Pic: Michael Gillen

It is understood that Reece was currently living in Camelon, but originally from the Dunfermline area, while Lewis was from the Cambridgeshire area and Connor was from Brecon in Wales.

The driver was taken to Forth Valley Hospital for treatment and has since been released.

In the days following the tragedy an online petition was launched on Change.org calling for a lower speed limit and road safety measures to be introduced.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The rural C-class road has the national speed limit of 60mph.

The three victims of the fatal crash last month: Connor Page, 21, left; Reece Williams, 23, top right; and Lewis Sodden, 24, bottom right. Pics: Contributed

The petition, started by Graham Stevenson, calls for installation of speed limits and traffic calming measures; improved signage and road markings; road maintenance; public awareness campaign; and enforcement of speed limits.

Mr Stevenson states: “In recent months, there have been numerous accidents and near-misses on this road many of which could have been prevented with proper speed safety measures in place.

"The increased volume of traffic over the years due to the Inches and Kinnaird and increased housing development on the Moss Road itself, has led to the current speed limit being inadequate for the safety of users.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"The lack of adequate signage, and policing of the speed limits, plus poorly maintained roads are just a few of the issues contributing to the dangerous conditions. However, the main reason is the speeding drivers.

“These conditions threaten the lives and well-being of our community and create a sense of fear that affects our quality of life.”

Moss Road is a rural road which dissects both the Falkirk Council and Stirling Council local authority areas with the Pow Burn being the delineation between both local authority areas.

Councillors Laura Murtagh and Gary Bouse, who both represent the Carse, Kinnaird and Tryst ward, have both raised the matter on numerous occasions with both Police Scotland and Falkirk Council officials.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

Councillor Murtagh said: "The Moss Road has been a regular source of discussion with council officers and local police since becoming a councillor and I’ve tried my best to assist a variety of constituents, the community council at Airth and the Kinnaird Residents Association in investigating what could be done to improve safety.

“Over the past few years, I have enquired as to how we can increase safety on the Moss Road and although there are several issues here beyond speed, council officers have undertaken assessments of speed and volume on a number of occasions, most recently towards the Kinnaird side to reassess the impact of expansion there.

"Following the results, in January of this year I again submitted a request for consideration of a lower speed limit.”

However, the response from council roads officials – as it has repeatedly been over the years – is that the 60mph limit is a maximum speed and not a target speed, adding that 85 per cent of motorists using Moss Road are recorded in the region of 40mph.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

The response also warned: “To implement a reduced speed limit of 40mph on a road that, characteristically lends itself to the derestricted 60mph speed limit would pose enforcement issues and may result in a reduced level of compliance.”

However, officials did promise to monitor the road annually “in line with our road safety prioritisation list which looks mainly at accidents and speeds holistically across the full council area”.

Ms Murtagh added: “Ultimately myself and I am sure other local councillors, will continue to work to improve safety on the Moss Road and as soon as any data comes out as to the causes of this tragic incident, I will be requesting discussion on this as soon as possible.

"Such a cruel loss of young lives has certainly been a real shock to the community and everyone’s thoughts remain with the families of those who have lost their lives.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

“Hopefully something can be done to avoid future tragedies.”

People living in and around Moss Road have stated that they are aware of motorists regularly driving over the speed limit.

They said an added issue is the surface is uneven because of old mine workings below ground.

A Police Scotland spokesperson said: “We are aware of the petition.

Advertisement Hide Ad

Advertisement Hide Ad

"Road safety remains a key priority for Police Scotland and officers are on the road every day educating road users and carrying out enforcement.

“We support a national calendar of road safety activity and deliver campaigns highlighting various vulnerable road users. We use technical advances and intelligence to disrupt criminality on the road and we ensure community concerns are addressed.

“We are committed to working with our partner agencies and supporting the Scottish Government’s Road Safety Framework and we will continue to do all we can to improve road safety.”

A spokesperson for Falkirk Council said: “We are aware of the petition that has been initiated following the recent tragic accident on Moss Road.

“We are currently awaiting a formal report from Police Scotland regarding the incident. Until we receive this information, it would be inappropriate to comment further.”